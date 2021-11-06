Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $48,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $247.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $254.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

