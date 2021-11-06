Millennium Management LLC Has $52.16 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846,993 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $52,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in The New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 72,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The New York Times by 21.6% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The New York Times by 36.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $25,477,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.