Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.03% of Lancaster Colony worth $54,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $160.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

