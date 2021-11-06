Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ball worth $45,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

