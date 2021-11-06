Millennium Management LLC Purchases 436,890 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Bunge worth $50,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

