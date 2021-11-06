Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

MIME stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

