Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. Minim reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MINM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Minim news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.