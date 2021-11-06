Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Volume Hits $79,951.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $25.74 million and $79,951.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $406.17 or 0.00669094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00083373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00078837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,858.49 or 1.00253838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.89 or 0.07192053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 63,365 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

