Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $72,881.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $669.51 or 0.01100200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 33,966 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

