Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $57.33 or 0.00094941 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $70,120.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00078177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00099762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.98 or 1.00450092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.44 or 0.07213355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 375,279 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.