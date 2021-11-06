Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE MG opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.