Mizuho Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $218.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.06. 6,146,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

