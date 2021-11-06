MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.