MML Investors Services LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,083.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $893.05 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,089.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,132.38.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

