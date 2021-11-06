MML Investors Services LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $93.43 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.