MML Investors Services LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. FMR LLC raised its position in NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in NCR by 85.3% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 478,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NCR by 41.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

