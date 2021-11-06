MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

