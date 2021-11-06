MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.36.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

