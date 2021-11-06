Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $750,786.69

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $750,786.69 and approximately $445.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,825,771 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

