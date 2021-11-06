Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.

MRNA traded down $47.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,630,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

