Moeda Loyalty Points Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $14.97 million and $1.03 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

