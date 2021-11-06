Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

