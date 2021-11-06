Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MHK stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $115.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

