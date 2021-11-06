Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $171,792.50 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.87 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

