Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 75.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $143,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

