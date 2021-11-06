Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

MNST stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.