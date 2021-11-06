MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $8.36 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $12,327.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,210,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,190,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

