Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 96.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 22.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 31.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

