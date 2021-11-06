Morgan Stanley Has $70.31 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

