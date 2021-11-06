Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $74,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

ZBRA stock opened at $607.50 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $610.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

