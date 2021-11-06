Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $260.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.17.

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $161.20 and a 1-year high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

