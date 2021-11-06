Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.44. 932,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.