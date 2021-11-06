Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.17.

NYSE MSI traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.44. 932,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $161.20 and a 1-year high of $254.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

