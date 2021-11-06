Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday.

LON:MLI opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 178.57 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

