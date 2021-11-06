Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Head to Head Analysis

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.26 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -23.02 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $26.44, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

