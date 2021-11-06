Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MUT opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 754.32 ($9.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 908.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 903.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles bought 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

