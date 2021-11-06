Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $19.98. Myers Industries shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 447 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

