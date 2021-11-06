MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $14.09 or 0.00023233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $324.16 million and $110.05 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

