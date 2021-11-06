Myung Park Sells 50,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OPBK stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 151.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

