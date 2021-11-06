Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $61,606.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00263391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,108,561 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

