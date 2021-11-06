National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 158.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 383.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 118,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

