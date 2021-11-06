National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

