National Pension Service Buys 122,830 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,830 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

