National Pension Service Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $500,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

