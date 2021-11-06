National Pension Service Has $166.57 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $166,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $277.83 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

