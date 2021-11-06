National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $255,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

