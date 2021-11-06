National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71.

On Monday, August 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $44,240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $49.00 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in National Research by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

