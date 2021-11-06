Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 850 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 81,387 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 143,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,516,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $226.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

