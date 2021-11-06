Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,655 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $53.27 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

