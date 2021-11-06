Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

